BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 810 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BP. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

LON BP opened at GBX 526.90 ($6.88) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £305.08 ($398.64). Insiders have acquired 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

