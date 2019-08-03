Bread (BRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $416,987.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, OKEx and Tokenomy. Bread has a market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $416,987.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.01406540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00110944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Binance, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.