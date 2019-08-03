Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BLIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 448,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,339. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($40.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,413.16% and a negative net margin of 225.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

