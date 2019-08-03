Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.59-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of 8-10% (~$2.055-2.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.59-3.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

BFAM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $573,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

