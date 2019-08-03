Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05543656-2.0935002 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.59-3.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.29.

BFAM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $149.56. 376,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $466,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,499,336.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,127. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

