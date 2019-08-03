British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 141.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,251.3% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock remained flat at $$37.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

