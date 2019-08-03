Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Broadwind Energy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.88. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Broadwind Energy worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

