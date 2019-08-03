Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 29,179 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,488,712.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 10,490 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $545,584.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,511 shares of company stock worth $3,120,814 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 330,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.