Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $190.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.50 million and the lowest is $187.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $176.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $741.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $771.68 million, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $797.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 534,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,323. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

