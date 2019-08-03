Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to report $17.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Teligent posted sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year sales of $73.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.07 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.00 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teligent.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 73.56%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.