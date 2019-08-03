Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after purchasing an additional 708,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.