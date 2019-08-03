Brokerages Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.13 Million

Analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $751.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $757.25 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $696.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 143.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,314.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amc Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amc Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,808 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.18. 494,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

