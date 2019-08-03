Brokerages Expect Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aquantia reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquantia.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Aquantia had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%.

AQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.18. Aquantia has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

