Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE GVA traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $31.22. 1,301,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

