Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 30.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

