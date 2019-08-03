Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $554,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 471,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

