Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$14.57

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

CVE stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,621. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

