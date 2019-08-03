Brokerages Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Price Target at $50.83

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3,571.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 215,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,283,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,541,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 1,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 76,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

