Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target at $67.75

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,993.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $333,696.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $19,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $75.65. 201,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

