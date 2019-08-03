Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) PT at C$13.50

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Kinder Morgan Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised Kinder Morgan Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:KML opened at C$11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.67. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$52.50.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

