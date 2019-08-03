Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.73

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 15,042,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,905. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 977,542 shares of company stock worth $19,106,641. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 244.4% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,730 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

