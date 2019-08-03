Brokerages Set Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Target Price at $42.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONA. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth $21,120,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

