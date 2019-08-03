Brokerages Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) PT at $53.09

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noah in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 13.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 103.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 100.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $209,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,964. Noah has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

