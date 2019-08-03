Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $12.78

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.29. 668,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,398. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $16,601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rambus by 573.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 554,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 471,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rambus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,909,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 333,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,221,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

