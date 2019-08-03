Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Price Target at GBX 292.86

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

RBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 202.90 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.