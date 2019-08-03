Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

ARCC opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 57.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,265 shares of company stock worth $468,909 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.