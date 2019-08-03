Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.15 and a beta of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,584.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

