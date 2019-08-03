Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $774-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.26 EPS.

BRKS stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 1,423,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.36. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $100,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $169,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,265 shares of company stock valued at $525,067 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

