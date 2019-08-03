Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRKS traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.36. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,265 shares of company stock valued at $525,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 585,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,718 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,374,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

