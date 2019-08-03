Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,429. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Leerink Swann raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

