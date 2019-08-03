Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.028292-2.047248 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Bruker also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 2,790,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

