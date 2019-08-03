BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BT.A. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

Shares of LON BT.A traded down GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 186.02 ($2.43). 45,881,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 185.86 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,484,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). Also, insider Allison Kirkby purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($66,313.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

