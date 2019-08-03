Buckingham Research Downgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Neutral

Buckingham Research cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 660,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $269,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $210,453,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,676,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,498,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,584,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.