Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

BURBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Burberry Group has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

