Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caci International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caci International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caci International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caci International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Caci International by 5.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

NYSE CACI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.02. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $219.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 2,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 397 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $79,538.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $656,040. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

