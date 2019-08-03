California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 3932929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 3,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,000 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of California Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $580.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 4.39.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

