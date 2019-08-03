Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CALA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 193,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.86. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,767,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 218,869 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

