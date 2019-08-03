Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 90,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

