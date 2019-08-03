Canaccord Genuity Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $185.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,584. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $46,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

