Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.18.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.51. 3,652,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.11 and a twelve month high of C$47.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

