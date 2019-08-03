Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

WCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut WellCare Health Plans from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.10.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $283.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.28.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

