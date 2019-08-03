Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.85. 2,802,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,156. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

