Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

CPTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at $179,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

