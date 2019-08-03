Capricoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $221,598.00 and $40,330.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

