Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Issues Earnings Results

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $923,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in Carbon Black by 81.5% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carbon Black by 1,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 401,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carbon Black by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,984,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

