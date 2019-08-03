Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.61–0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.27 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.61-0.58) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.54.

CBLK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,739,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

