Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.3-62.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.22 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.61–0.58 EPS.

Shares of Carbon Black stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,715. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.54.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $923,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

