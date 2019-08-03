Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardtronics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.36 EPS.

CATM traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. 2,095,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,902. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,467,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 259,064 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 111.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter worth $2,454,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

