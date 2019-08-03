CargoX (CXO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,528.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $23,528.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00256052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.01399514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00112807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

