Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 505,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 112.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

